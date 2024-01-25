A budget airline has moved to quash speculation that the airline is pulling out of the Isle of Man entirely.
It comes after potential passengers contacted Isle of Man Today to express concerns that the firm was 'dropping flights' to and from the island.
Last year, easyJet announced it was scrapping flights between Ronaldsway airport and Bristol until February.
It's also pulled all journeys between the Isle of Man and Belfast since the turn of the year to March 7, 2024 and has announced plans to reduce summer flights to Manchester.
Now one reader wrote to Isle of Man Today with concerns that passengers were unable to book any flights to and from Ronaldsway beyond October 26 2024, leading to fears the airline was 'planning to pull out' of the island.
But when contacted by Isle of Man Today about the flights schedule, a spokeswoman for easyJet said 'it was not the case' and has reaffirmed the easyjet's commitment to the island.
Isle of Man Today understands easyJet's flight schedule to and from the Isle of Man for next winter are not yet on sale.