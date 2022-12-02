An educational charity has created a donation wall to fund its volunteer and student training facility.
Junior Achievement, which works in every primary and secondary school in the island to help young people develop life skills, has started a donation wall depicting Douglas Bay.
For the appeal, known as ‘Dream Big, Fly High’, donors will have their names inscribed on a seagull and will receive an invitation to the JA office for a photograph with the wall. They will also be given a replica bird with a display stand for their home or office, along with a certificate and gift set.
Created by local artist Clare Payne, the Biosphere artist in residence at the Manx Wildlife Trust, the wall should encourage local businesses and individuals to donate funds to sponsor a seagull, costing £300, on the wall.
Sue Cook, chief executive of Junior Achievement, said: ‘Like many small charities, we have experienced a significant reduction in our income post-Covid and we have been looking for innovative ways to raise funds.
‘The aim of the donation wall is to raise £20,000 to cover the running costs of the volunteer and student training facility for the next three years.
‘This wall represents our commitment to helping young people dream big and fly high regardless of their academic ability or social background.
‘The volunteer training centre is essential to be able to continue our work in schools. We hope that people will get behind the appeal.’
To sign up, contact Sue Cook on 666266 or email [email protected] Full details can be found at www.jaiom.im/events