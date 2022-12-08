Year 12 students have the chance to represent the Isle of Man at the 2023 United Space School (USS) in Houston, Texas.
Scholarships to the USS have been awarded annually by the ManSat Group since 2000.
The students are tasked with planning a crewed mission to Mars, with support from NASA astronauts, engineers, and scientists.
The 2023 USS will take place from July 16 to 31, with ManSat awarding up to three scholarships.
To enter the competition, students need to submit written answers to questions on why they’re interested in space, how they think space exploration could mitigate climate change, and how the Isle of Man could contribute to exploration.
The answer to each question should be between 500 and 1,000 words in length and answers should be submitted in a single PDF file, by email, to [email protected]
Deadline for entries is 11.59pm on January 13, and winners will be announced by January 19, 2023.