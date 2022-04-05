Applications open for UCM courses

Applications are now open for select courses at University College Isle of Man.

Designed for anyone looking to gain UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) points, retrain or improve their career prospects, University College Isle of Man’s access to higher education courses start in September.

The access courses take one year to complete, and are designed for people who wish to continue on and study at degree level.

The college currently runs two access to higher education courses: humanities, which includes sociology, psychology and history and science.

On completion of the course, students will earn UCAS points which will enable them to continue their studies at higher education level at UCM or at other educational institutions off island.

Potential career prospects are wide ranging and can include biomedical science, social work and even psychology.

Karen Davies, head of UCM’s wellbeing faculty, said: ‘It’s never too late to change career or return to education with a more mature mindset, ready to take on new qualifications.

‘Many of our access to higher education students have dreamed about achieving a degree but because they didn’t obtain the required qualifications whilst at school, they didn’t think it would be possible, so they are delighted to achieve this by studying an access course and move on to degree studies.’

She added: ‘These courses are also perfect for anyone who feels stuck in a rut in their current job and want to move into their dream career.’

While there are minimum mathematics and English requirements for the course, students can attain functional skills maths and English at UCM.

Applications are now open for September.