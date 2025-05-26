The Buchan School has celebrated its 150th anniversary with more than 160 former pupils attending a special event.
The school held the event earlier this month, bringing together generations of Buchaneers for a joyful and nostalgic occasion.
It all began when, on April 22,1875, Lady Buchan pledged £1,200 ‘for the provision of higher class female education in this Isle’.
At the time, it was a progressive and visionary gesture.
Three years later, in 1878, the Castletown High School for Girls opened at Stanley House – opposite Castle Rushen - with only eight pioneering pupils. It was established as a sister school to King William’s College and represented a new era for girls’ education in the island.
The event was held at The Buchan School with guests enjoying a glass of fizz on arrival, followed by a celebratory lunch and a specially curated archive exhibition, featuring artefacts and photographs loaned by past pupils.
The event was opened by head Janet Billingsley Evans, before former pupil and long-standing Governor Elaine Higgins (née Harper) took to the stage to deliver a heartfelt address.
‘I’ve never really left,’ Mrs Higgins said. ‘So yes, you could say I’m part of the furniture!’
‘Whatever pride you may feel for this school pales in comparison to the pride the school feels in all of you.’
Earlier in the month, Mrs Higgins had travelled to Kensal Green Cemetery in London, where she laid a wreath at the grave of Laura, Lady Buchan, who is buried alongside her husband, General Sir John Buchan, and their son.
‘It was a deeply moving moment,’ she said.
‘Standing at Laura’s grave, I felt immense gratitude. Her gift changed the lives of so many girls – including my own. This anniversary is a chance to remember her courage, generosity, and unwavering belief in education.’
Lady Buchan was the daughter of Colonel Mark Wilks – Governor of St Helena and Speaker of the House of Keys. She travelled with her father to St Helena and famously met Napoleon Bonaparte.
The exiled Emperor was so charmed by her intellect and poise that he gave her a bracelet as a parting gift.
In 1928, the school was formally renamed The Buchan School in honour of its founder.
The Buchan defied expectations was among the first girls’ high schools to be established following the Girls’ High School Association’s foundation in 1872 and The School also opened one of the earliest kindergartens in the British Isles.
In 1991, The Buchan School formally joined King William’s College, becoming its co-educational preparatory school.
In November, The Buchan School will relocate to the King William’s College campus, uniting the whole school community on one site.
Ms Billingsley Evans described the move as a natural evolution of the school’s proud heritage.
‘This anniversary is not just a celebration of our history, but a moment to look forward with confidence and pride,’ she said. ‘We are honouring the legacy of Lady Buchan by continuing to provide a forward-thinking, values-led education that prepares children for the world beyond the classroom.
‘The move to the King William’s College campus symbolises our ambition and our unity as a community.’