Luke, who grew up in Maughold, has drawn on memories from his childhood on the Isle of Man to inspire the fantasy setting of Albin and the Guardians.
Writing under the pseudonym of Luke Quane, his debut novel reflects his own experiences; full of the excitement and curiosity of a teenager growing up with an adventurous spirit.
The story follows teenager Albin as he faces monsters, battles with bullies, forges new friendships and finds his strengths.
Among the schools Luke is visiting is Bunscoill Rhumsaa (he went to its predecessor Albert Road), Dhoon School and Willaston School.
He will also be making an appearance in Waterstones on Strand Street.
He will be running creative writing workshops and ‘encouraging the pupils to unlock their creativity and imagination in magical fantasy worlds of their own’.