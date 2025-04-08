Manx students looking to undertake a placement with the United Nations could receive a financial boost from an island charity.
The Charles Colvington Foundation is accepting applications for students applying for a United Nations internship this year.
Previous recipients have worked with the humanitarian organisation in places such as New York and Bangkok.
The Charles Colvington Trust was formed in October 2018 as a Manx-registered charity to provide financial assistance for graduates from the island who have been accepted for a place on a UN internship.
Applications for funding will be accepted until May 31 aiming to support internships starting August until December.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘By providing funding to support Manx students undertaking United Nations internships, the Charles Colvington Foundation wants to give the opportunity for more young people to take advantage of educational and professional development in the UN’s internship programme.
‘The placement duration can range from three weeks to 12 months, depending on the chosen area and location.
‘The issues of the world are manifold and diverse, and the internships provided by the United Nations reflect this.
‘There are internships across a multitude of disciplines and areas of interest giving the opportunity to experience the chance to contribute to the UN's mission - promoting lasting peace, advancing disarmament, defending human rights, alleviating poverty, and combating climate change.’
Chair of the Charles Colvington Foundation, Jennie Thompson said: ‘The Foundation is proud to be able to support Manx graduates to be able to take advantage of and to have the opportunity to benefit from the experience of working within the UN network.
‘Experiencing working with those from other countries and cultures is invaluable as well as representing the Isle of Man in an international environment.’
If you would like to apply, or would like further information, please visit the Foundation’s website http://www.charlescolvingtonfoundation.com/ or email [email protected] for an application form.