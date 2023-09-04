Manx undergraduate students have been involved in an initiative to develop their business skills.
More than 25 of them showcased their completed projects at the programme final at Woodbourne House in Douglas.
The STEP (start-up and entrepreneur programme) matches students with local businesses and organisations to complete project placements for eight weeks over the summer holidays. This year saw hosts range from government departments to local businesses and charities.
Students presented projects to ministers, local businesses and other students, with projects including engagement strategies and product testing.
This year’s ‘most enterprising student’ was awarded to Ben McGee, who completed a project on ‘preparation for Lexcel [a legal practice quality mark] accreditation’ with the Attorney General’s Chamber.
Mr McGee said: ‘Over the past eight weeks, I have really enjoyed my time working at Attorney General’s Chambers. I’m extremely grateful to all of the staff at Chambers for the guidance and support that they have shown me as this award would not have been possible without them.
‘I would recommend any students in their second year at university to get involved with the STEP programme. This placement was a great opportunity for me to learn new skills and gain valuable experience in the workplace.’
Other students also received special recognition for their work. Niamh Rowe was awarded with the ‘best report’ award, Oliver Hill was awarded with ‘best presentation’ while Robert Kirby and Charlotte Gordon were awarded with the ‘judge’s commendation’ award.
A spokesperson from the Department of Enterprise said: ‘The STEP programme looks to provide an opportunity for local organisations to attract and build a pipeline of talent, while helping them to improve and complete specific projects.
‘STEP students also benefit as they gain valuable experience in public, private or third sector organisations. The programme helps students with personal development and is a great addition to their CV.’
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston MHK said: ‘Congratulations to all students who completed the 2023 STEP programme. The final event was a fantastic celebration of the student’s achievements and showcased the variety of young talent we have here in the Isle of Man.
‘A key part of the Island Plan is growing the island’s economic population, and programmes like this one provide a platform to showcase the incredible diversity of career options and possibilities that the Isle of Man offers to students whilst allowing them to gain essential work experience.’