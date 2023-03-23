The EcoKit was produced by Hope and Glory Sportswear, which is also kit supplier for FC Isle of Man and Manx Youth Games.
Both new school kits are made from fabric made by melting down plastic bottles into a specialist yarn.
This is latest green initiative between RGS and Conister, which has continued to present school students with refillable water bottles since 2019.
The new kit was used for the first time in the recent RGS v St Ninian’s fixture, which opened this season’s Schools Shield competition.