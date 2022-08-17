Big day for students tomorrow

Subscribe newsletter
It will be a big day for many of the island’s students tomorrow.
Around 600 will pick up their A-level and BTEC results at secondary schools and University College Isle of Man.
It will be the first time that a full set of external examinations has been run in schools since 2019.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The class of 2022 should be immensely proud of their resilience and their many achievements.
‘It has been a challenging time for young people who have had to overcome so much adversity and whichever path they choose I wish them every success. I would like to thank all our wonderful teachers, lecturers and support staff for their hard work.’
Staff will be in schools and at UCM on results day to help and support their students and a range of regional drop-in sessions will be available throughout the summer holidays to help school leavers plan their next steps into education, training or employment.
