Mooinjer Veggey, a Manx educational charity, has launched its ‘Berree Dhone’ award summer competition.
Now in its second year, the award aims to challenge families to use Manx in fun and imaginative ways across the community.
In this year’s edition, Mooinjer Veggey invites participants to find 10 caches hidden around the island in places connected to the Manx language.
The caches unlock answers in the Manx language which participants must then write onto a specially-designed entry map.
This map features an illustrated Isle of Man, created by local artist Julia Ashby Smyth.
Mooinjer Veggey’s community engagement officer, Grainney Sheard, said: ‘We are thrilled to have worked with the talented local artist Julia Ashby Smyth.
‘Julia’s artwork perfectly encapsulates the adventurous and folkloric spirit of the Berree Dhone.’
Mooinjer Veggey is an educational charity which exists to promote the knowledge and use of Manx Gaelic among young people.
Adrian Cain, committee member and teacher at Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, says: ‘The aim of the award is to encourage a much greater use of Manx Gaelic outside of classrooms and nurseries by Manx speaking or Manx learning families.’
The Berree Dhone award is named after a folkloric figure from Maughold who is generally understood to embody the spirit of North Barrule.
The competition is free to enter and participants will need an entry map, a pencil and access to a smartphone to find the caches.
Entry maps can be found online at www.mooinjerveggey.org.im. Completed maps should be submitted to Bunscoill Ghaelgagh in St John’s during its opening hours.
The competition closes at midnight on Sunday, October 29.