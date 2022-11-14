Children learn about exciting career possibilities
Children at primary schools across the Isle of Man have been learning about high-tech careers.
Love Tech has launched a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) book initiative for primary schools.
The charity is visiting all of the island’s primary schools to present to the children about STEM and the jobs being done in the island, using examples from the many Love Tech female mentors.
During each visit, the team donates a set of books to the school library.
Lisa Karran, Love Tech volunteer, said: ‘After an initial trial in 2021 across 10 primary schools, we are now rolling it out to the remaining 23 primary schools.
‘The initiative provides important and impactful female role modelling to both boys and girls and sparks curiosity about the sorts of jobs involved in STEM. Evidence suggests girls lose interest and confidence in STEM subjects as they get older and that positive role models can help change this.
‘We have been working with Bridge Bookshop to help us source appropriate titles including Women in Science, How Cities Work, Mission Shark Bytes, Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World and Build Your Own Website for Beginners.’
Love Tech is a charity which inspires and empowers girls and young women to explore opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the Isle of Man.
Paul Jones, a partner at PwC Isle of Man, which is sponsoring the initiative, said: ‘Our purpose at PwC is to solve important problems in society and one such issue is the impact of technology on the future workforce to ensure no person is unwillingly left behind.
‘We fully support the work of Love Tech and their book initiative is inspiring, encouraging and preparing young children for a world of technology and the range of career possibilities.’
