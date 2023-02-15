Cambridge University Press has published another textbook written by UCM lecturer Paul Roobottom.
It is entitled ‘Marine Science for Cambridge IGCSE’.
Mr Roobottom, who lectures in science at University College Isle of Man, now has four publications in marine science and chemistry.
He said: ‘It’s always a privilege to be asked to be involved in projects such as this. No matter how many projects you’re involved with it’s always exciting to see the final result published.
‘I feel fortunate to live in such a marine-rich place with UNESCO Biosphere status and I think it’s important that we have the opportunity to highlight our diverse marine life to students all around the world as part of their learning.
The text book was co-written with Matthew Parkin, head of department of the King’s School, Worcester, and features international case studies of underwater ecosystems to help students put theory into context.
Karen Davies, head of UCM’s wellbeing faculty, added: ‘We’re so proud of Paul’s achievement in having this book published.
‘At UCM, we have such a well-experienced and knowledgeable team, and it’s fantastic that such highly-regarded academic institutions such as the Cambridge University Press recognise that.’