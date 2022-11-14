College’s fourth annual research festival
Subscribe newsletter
University College Isle of Man (UCM) hosted its fourth annual research festival at the Nunnery campus, welcoming local and international researchers to share their expertise in presentations.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan opened the event. He praised the range of speakers from both the local community and visiting the Island, as well as the international interest in the island and its research.
The Chief Minister closed his speech mentioning the festival’s theme of ‘Secure, Vibrant and Sustainable’ supporting and linking with the Island Plan and the government’s draft economic strategy.
The day saw a combination of lectures and workshops delivered by UCM staff and graduates; and external academics, followed by networking and lunch in the grounds of the Nunnery campus.
Gail Corrin, UCM higher education manager, said: ‘We were incredibly pleased with the success of this year’s research festival, the event continues to grow and attract people of all backgrounds and ages to network, ask questions and get involved with island-based research.
‘As a small and independent nation it is important that we create new knowledge and continue to develop and improve our research community, and fostering that interest in our students through events such as this, is a great starting point and also an important function of this event.’
UCM welcomed international researchers Professor Roland Brandtjen of Berlin International University of Applied Sciences, Dr Colleen McLean and Casey Zaitzew from Youngstown State University in Ohio, who joined via video link up, and Dr Henry Uniacke, latterly the Diocesan Environment Officer for the Church of England on the Isle of Man.
The award for ‘Best Graduate Presentation’, provided by PDMS, went to Lisa Brain BSc public health for her research surrounding menopause.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |