We are inviting pupils across the Isle of Man to design an advertisement for our newspapers.
Media Isle of Man’s Design an Ad competition sees winning pupils awarded up to £450 for their school.
It takes place every year and pupils from four to 16 (Years 1 to 10) can compete in creating adverts for island businesses and organisations.
The competition aims to encourage creativity and imagination on current trends and topics.
The organisations include Hopes and Dreams, Isle of Man Creamery, Isle of Man Meats, Jacksons, Lloyds Bank, Manx National Heritage, Net Zero Isle of Man, Quickfit, Shoprite, and Tynwald Mills.
Pupils aren’t only in for a cash prize, but highly commended and winning students will receive a certificate and the overall winners from each year will receive a trophy.
Editor Richard Butt said: ‘Our Design an Ad competition offers students across the island the chance to learn about what makes a good advertisement and what it takes to create one by having a go at making one themselves, following a brief set by sponsor companies.
‘The competition has been running for 18 years, which is testament to the high regard in which it’s held.
‘Over the years, we have had some fantastic entries and we look forward to having a look at this year’s creations.’
Schools can opt in for Media Isle of Man to visit them to run students through the design process in March.
All entries should be sent to Kathy Smith, Media Isle of Man, 18 Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PT.
Deadline for submissions is Monday, May 15.
The prize ceremony will take place in June 2023, which is attended by sponsors, teachers, parents and winning students. Photos and winning adverts will be put in a supplement in the Manx Independent.
Contact Kathy Smith on 695678 for more information.