Education chiefs say they will publish exam results data next week once final checks have been completed.
Results data is not aggregated by exam boards on an Isle of Man basis and the data is not provided directly to the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
An officer at the department has to collate the data from schools, which takes times, and the focus of schools on results day is understandably on students as opposed to liaising with the department on data collation.
Results for England reported by exam boards would generally include Isle of Man results and would include results for all those taking exams, for example people attending night school or college.
Comparing England’s results with the Isle of Man’s is difficult since Manx ones would simply include results for secondary comprehensive schools.
The department has not released any data regarding the GCSE results, which were received in UK schools the week before last.
In contrast, King William’s College in Castletown has published details.
It says that six students received all A*s and a further five students received all A*/As in their results this year.
Before the pandemic, the island’s high schools shared the exam results with the media.
Despite the lack of figures, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge, has congratulated the students on their A-level results.
‘This is a strong set of results for our students with positive outcomes.
‘They can be rightly proud and it is important that we celebrate their achievement.’
This was the first set of exams to be sat since before the pandemic and these results were graded differently, as highlighted in a statement by the DESC.
‘To provide a fair transition, the English exam board regulator, Ofqual, took the decision that this summer’s A-level and other level 3 qualification grade boundaries would be set at a level between those of 2019 and 2021.’
