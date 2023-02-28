A charity is inviting applications for arts students to apply for financial help.
Arts Aid is entering its sixth year of awards via a programme which offers scholarships for talented young people to attend courses at arts institutions.
Typically, Arts Aid scholarships are tenable for a one-year period. R
Recipients pursuing courses that last longer than a year may apply to renew their scholarship based on their performance.
Applicants for awards in 2023 are encouraged to submit their application as early as possible and no later than May 29.
By the time of their submission, applicants should have already applied for a course at a suitable educational institution, although when first applying to Arts Aid it is not necessary to have a confirmed place.
Application packs may be requested via the Arts Aid website arts-aid.org
David Wertheim, chairman, said: ‘We hope that in 2023 we can put the recent several years of disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic behind us.
‘Throughout this time our students have shown remarkable resilience and commitment, despite often facing difficult challenges. We are looking forward once again this spring to receiving a new round of applications from talented candidates aspiring to a future in the arts.
‘If you believe you fit these criteria, we strongly encourage you to apply.’
Candidates wishing to apply for a scholarship may also e-mail the secretary to request an application pack at [email protected]