Government decides not to provide grade data
The Department for Education, Sport and Culture has chosen not to provide state school figures for the recent GCSE and A-level results.
This comes after the government released a statement congratulating the students and saying that a ‘majority’ of A-level students received the grades they needed to attend university.
The department has replied to a request for A-level results figures via a spokesperson and did not offer any official data.
‘No finalised figure as yet on destination data. This should be available by the end of September.
‘The statement is an assessment following feedback from headteachers to the department.’
They have also not released any data regarding the GCSE results, which were received in UK schools last week.
In contrast, King William’s College in Castletown has published details.
It says that six students received all A*s and a further five students received all A*/As in their results this year.
Before the pandemic, the island’s high schools shared the exam results with the media.
Despite the lack of figures, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge, has congratulated the students on their A-level results.
‘This is a strong set of results for our students with positive outcomes.
‘They can be rightly proud and it is important that we celebrate their achievement.’
This was the first set of exams to be sat since before the pandemic and these results were graded differently, as highlighted in a statement by the DESC.
‘To provide a fair transition, the English exam board regulator, Ofqual, took the decision that this summer’s A-level and other level 3 qualification grade boundaries would be set at a level between those of 2019 and 2021.’
