Education chiefs are searching for a new head of Ramsey Grammar School after its current head announced her resignation.
Sarah Findlater will leave the school in the summer, just over two years since her appointment.
Having replaced Annette Baker, who had been head for six years, Mrs Findlater moved to the island having led British curriculum schools in the UK, United Arab Emirates and Asia.
A spokesperson said: ‘The headteacher at Ramsey Grammar School informed the children and parents on Thursday of her resignation.
‘The department wishes her all the very best in her future role and the recruitment process has already started to find the school’s next leader.’
In its posting for a new teacher, the DESC is offering a salary of between £92,972 to £107,501 a year with the closing date for applications being May 3.
Born in Devon, Mrs Findlater was educated in London before completing a BA honours degree in English and philosophy at the University of Liverpool, followed by a PGCE in secondary English at the Institute of Education at University College London.
Mrs Findlater started in her role in May 2021.