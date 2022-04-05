High school charity day raises more than £1,000 for three causes

Students from QEII High School have raised £450 for Manx Children’s Art Therapy.

Representatives from the charity visited the school last week to receive a cheque from Key Stage 3 students (age 11 to 13).

The students raised the money during a school-wide Charity Day held on March 17.

Year 7 students held a competition to decide which charity should be supported and the team representing Manx Children’s Art Therapy gave the winning presentation.

A representative for the school said: ‘We are very pleased to be able to support such a worthwhile charity.’

Lynsey Smith from the charity said: ‘It is so valuable for small charities like ourselves to have the support of schools.

‘The charity day was a superb idea and it sounds like it was a real success.

‘We really enjoyed the assembly on Friday.’

For the charity day, Key Stage 4 students (age 13 to 16) were tasked with organising a range of stalls in the form of a school fair in order to raise money.

With many activities to choose from including – soak a teacher, steady hand game, wheel of fortune, coin roll, Nerf can shooting, a plank challenge and a FIFA 22 tournament – the students all really enjoyed the day.

The students described the event as ‘awesome fun’, and said they ‘thoroughly enjoyed all the brilliant activities’, adding ‘it was a brilliant way to raise money for such worthwhile causes’.

The charity day raised a total of £1,350 which has been split between three charities – Manx Children’s Art Therapy, the British Red Cross and Ukraine Aid.

As we reported in this week’s Examiner, Manx Children’s Art Therapy (formerly Teapot Trust Isle of Man) has recently been awarded a grant of £48,300 from Manx Lottery Trust.