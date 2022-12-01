A government minister says that it is a priority to review housing support for teachers.
Julie Edge, the Minister for Education, Sports and Culture, was responding to a question in the House of Keys this week.
Jason Moorhouse, MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, highlighted his concerns about housing for key workers, and suggested that insufficient housing support for teachers is impacting retention of staff.
Ms Edge responded: ‘It is a priority that this is looked at and as soon as I have an update, I will share it with the House of Keys.’
When asked whether she had included anything in the budget, Ms Edge said that the budgets have been in for some time, and they don’t include housing support for teachers.
She added: ‘I think our priority is ensuring that teachers are paid well.’
Mr Moorhouse, a former teacher himself, told the Courier that he was not satisfied with the minister’s response.
He said: ‘I have been raising similar concerns since February 2021 and the minister has repeatedly said this is being considered.’
He added: ‘It was concerning that no budget submission has been submitted so it is unlikely that the challenge will be resolved before the spring term in 2024.
‘One of the key challenges which many local people face, as well as being an obstacle to those coming to the island, is the cost of housing.
‘The annual rent for a three-bedroom semi on the new estate in Ballasalla is more than £18,000 a year, even with the huge changes in the starter salary this would be a real challenge.
Mr Moorhouse said that a lack of housing support ‘possibly explains why an increasing number of teachers appear to stay in the profession for a relatively short amount of time’.
Teachers are eligible for a housing allowance of £200 per month.
Mr Moorhouse said: ‘The current support package lasts for two years, with several teachers flagging it as a reason to me as to why they are leaving the profession.’
He added: ‘Several teachers have raised this as an issue. It is one they are reluctant to share, but it certainly impacts the quality of life of key workers in teaching and other professions.’
‘The minister has previously accepted there is a need but there appears to be no action planned in the foreseeable future.’
Member of one teachers’ union, NASUWT, this week held a two-day strike in a pay dispute.