Witness statements have been gathered as part of the investigation into the sex education curriculum.
Education Minister Julie Edge says eight members of staff from Queen Elizabeth II High School have been interviewed.
Also questioned were the guest speaker and an officer within the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
This was in response to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse in the House of Keys, who asked whether teaching staff, support staff, child witnesses, the guest presenter and others were questioned as part of the investigation.
Ms Edge said: ‘These interviews and witness statements were gathered between March 3 to 14.’
Mr Moorhouse was concerned about the absence of children from this list, saying: ‘One of the key groups missing from the list was the actual children involved.
‘I believe that those are now starting to be considered and referred to.’
He asked if all children would be interviewed or just a select group, adding he had been informed that ‘not all children appear to be getting the emails from the independent investigators about this’.
The minister said: ‘The honourable member’s talking about phase two, which is set out in the terms of reference.’
Asked if statements will be ‘protected’ and if they will be discussed among departmental members as well as the investigators, she said: ‘Department members and officers have not played a role in the investigation.
‘It’s an external, independent investigation led by two independent investigators.’
She explained the investigators will be gathering any information they require, adding: ‘With regards to interviewing students, the member will be aware there are procedures in place.’