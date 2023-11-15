The Isle of Man Graduate and Young Professional Fair provides businesses with a platform to meet some of the best upcoming talent from across the Isle of Man and the UK.
This year’s event took place in April and resulted in positions being offered across a range of local businesses.
The event aims to highlight the diversity of employment opportunities available in the Isle of Man for those ready to take their first or next employment steps, including individuals considering returning or relocating to the Island, as well as those studying locally.
Hosted by Locate Isle of Man, part of the Department for Enterprise, the event saw 60 businesses and 300 young people in attendance, providing a mix of inspiring panel sessions, career-ready workshops and the opportunity to meet business representatives from a wide range of industry sectors.
Attracting graduates and young professionals to consider relocating or returning home to the Isle of Man, while also retaining students currently studying on island, is an important part of Locate’s ongoing strategy and essential to addressing the skills gaps in the Isle of Man.
Following this year’s event, 78% of attendee respondents said they were more aware of the opportunities available in the Isle of Man, with 50% of respondents confirming they were more likely to seek permanent employment in the Isle of Man.
Paragon Recruitment offered a CV drop-in clinic, allowing graduates to tap into our consultants’ extensive knowledge and expertise.
Director Debbie Scrimshaw said: ‘Our experience at the 2023 Graduate and Young Professional Fair was extremely positive. It not only introduced us to a number of high-calibre graduates, it provided valuable conversations and resulted in a number of active graduate job seekers registered on the day, who we have been delighted to assist. Since the event, we’ve helped a number of returning graduates directly through placements and through advice for direct applications.’
To date, more than 20 hires have been made as a direct result of businesses meeting attendees at the event, and we have continued to see interest with 244 graduates applying for vacancies in the healthcare and education sectors from the UK.
Ann Corlett MHK, Political Member for Locate Isle of Man, added: ‘The Graduate Fair stands out as a highlight in the calendar for young people moving towards and taking next steps in the world of work, and showcases the diverse industries and career pathways available in the Isle of Man.
‘Feedback from industry continues to indicate that attracting and retaining skills to ensure our businesses are able to fill key vacancies, is key to ensuring the long-term sustainability of our economy, a key ambition of the Island Plan. Events such as the Graduate Fair provide a platform for businesses to demonstrate the benefits that living and working in the Island can offer young professionals.’
The Isle of Man Graduate and Young Professional Fair will return on March 27 at the Comis Golf Club in Santon. To find out more information about the event, visit locate.im or email [email protected]