Jurby Primary School have recently returned from their annual wilderness expedition this time to the Lake District.
The northern school say the aim of the expedition was to develop the children’s independence, resilience, teamwork and self trust.
The group of 13 children and four mentors, were based in the small village of Lowick at the south end of Coniston Water. They were able to use the lake and surrounding fells for most of their activities.
Aside from the activities on the lake the children learned to rock climb. Some of the group were nervous at first, but by the end of the session they had all climbed the pitch.
Also during the course of the trip they climbed to the top of the Old Man of Coniston over 800m in height.
Many of the children were ‘experienced mountaineers’, having climbed Goat Fell on the Isle of Arran last year.
The group worked to support and encourage each other to the top. The day itself was hot and with this in mind the leadership team had planned the route back down to pass ‘The Doup’ a small mountain lake where a wild swim took place.
Many of the children rated this as the highlight of their trip.
On the water, a rafted canoe journey took place along Coniston. This was a first for all the group as it was not an activity they had done before.
Other ‘mini adventures’ included a trip to Rydal caves, Grizdale forest, a wild swim every day and navigating Asda in order to buy all the food that would be needed for the group!
Paul Melling of Manx company Adventureology, who helped organise the trip, said: ‘This was the seventh year I have had the privilege to be involved with Jurby school’s big adventure.
‘The passion for outdoor learning shown by the school is fantastic and each year the children benefit from this epic challenge.
‘At the start of the week we shared memories and learning form the previous year’s adventure and it was obvious that those children who were coming for the second year were reflecting back on the skills that they had learnt before and thinking how they would use them this time.
‘I can not praise the children enough for their efforts.’
During the time they were away the children worked with the staff to prepare, cook and clean away all their meals, while also having a ‘digital detox’. For some of the children being cut off from the digital world was the hardest challenge of all.
Will Nelson, the school’s headteacher who accompanied the trip, would like to thank Adventureology for their support, without which the expedition could not have taken place.