The roads of the island will be awash with classic cars this weekend.
The ‘Isle of Man Classic and Sports Car Weekend’ is targeted at car clubs, groups of friends and driving enthusiasts from across the UK and further afield.
The theme for the weekend is ‘German Car Giants’, but organisers have said there will be a variety of other classic and sports cars joining in on the fun.
A busy schedule of events includes two closed-road runs on the Sloc on Friday and various displays around the island.
This includes one at Peel Castle on Saturday (May 17) between midday and 2pm, while on Sunday the cars will be similarly gathered at the Isle of Man Motor Museum in Jurby between 10am and 1pm and the Grandstand pitlane between 2 and 5pm.