An MHK is concerned about the lack of information the public has been given as the investigation continues into the sex education curriculum.
Jason Moorhouse says that by holding back confidential information the Department of Education, Sport and Culture has created a ‘void’ and ‘transparency could potentially have prevented this’.
A new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) curriculum, launched in September, was put on hold while an independent review takes place.
It came after growing concerns from parents about their children being exposed to ‘unacceptable RSE material’.
The information, given to 11- and 12-year-olds, was too graphic according to reports which appeared in some UK newspapers and which have not been verified.
Mr Moorhouse was asking Education Minister Julie Edge why the full details of the scope and time frame for the investigation into the curriculum have not been published.
She told the House of Keys: ‘It’s an independent investigation. The investigators will look at all of the situation and ensure that they gather the appropriate information.
‘We will release a full report in due course.’
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture appointed the investigators, which Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has said were a lawyer and a former policeman, at the beginning of this month.
The investigators will now produce a report, which will ascertain the facts of the situation and any appropriate action that the department may need to undertake.
Ms Edge added: ‘The department initiated an external, independent investigation using trained investigators that will speak to the key stakeholders where required.
‘Until the facts of that situation have been established through that external, independent investigation that we have initiated, I am unable to comment any further.’
Mr Moorhouse, a former secondary school teacher, said two schools had refused to adopt the curriculum. Ms Edge said she was not aware of this.
‘With regards to the RSC curriculum, it is advisory and therefore no school is required to deliver the exact content provided,’ the minister said.
‘They can tailor it to their school environment. I’m not aware of two schools refusing to deliver it.’
MHK Chris Thomas said in the chamber: ‘The DESC is an employing body in this situation and the public needs to understand that as an employing body it has responsibilities to its employees during any such investigation.’
Ms Edge agreed and added: ‘The DESC does employ all of its teaching staff and we do need to take this into account and we are not going to prejudice any of this investigation.’
This follows UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordering a review of school sex education last week, which was prompted by a row over age-appropriate teaching.
Some 46 MPs had signed a letter calling for an independent inquiry.
The letter cites the situation here in the Isle of Man.