Look at our courses says college
Subscribe newsletter
University College Isle of Man is encouraging pupils who are finishing their GCSEs this year and mature students who want to return to education to look at the wide range of course subjects available.
As well as the subjects UCM is well-known for such as art, catering and hospitality, information technology, hair and beauty, construction and engineering, the curriculum also includes music, horticulture, childcare and education, sport, criminology and science.
As well as helping students develop skills to help with employability, many of the courses carry UCAS points, equivalent to up to three A-levels (at A*), for those who want to progress to higher education.
For mature students who want to study for a degree but don’t yet meet the entry requirements, UCM also offers ‘access to higher education pathways’.
UCM principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘In the build-up to sitting their GCSEs, we know that young people want to secure their next step, which is why we have opened our applications earlier this year.
‘This means that we’re able to offer unconditional places, for those who meet the entry requirements, or conditional places based on their exam results. It might feel a long way off, but the year flies by.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |