Manx schools fare worse than English ones
Most Manx schools performed worse than those in England in A-level and GCSE results it has been revealed.
Results have now been released, almost a month after the students found out their grades.
Across England, 62.2% of A-level results were graded A* to B according to official statistics.
Ballakermeen High School revealed that 46% of its A-level entries received a grade between A* and B, with 97% receiving a passing grade (A* to E). A total of 51.2% of A-level entries at Queen Elizabeth II High School reached the A* to B band, with an overall pass rate of 99.5% .
Ramsey Grammar School bucked the trend and achieved 63% A* to B grades, with every A-level entry at the school receiving a passing grade.
St Ninian’s High School achieved 53.8% A* to B grades and 97.4% of exams taken there were passed.
Castle Rushen High School has not released its A-level exam figures.
Manx schools also fared worse than Jersey high schools, which achieved 67.4% A* to B grades.
The Department for Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) previously said that a ‘majority’ of students received the grades that they needed to get into university.
All the schools in the island that released their GCSE result figures have performed worse than English schools, where 79.3% of their results were A* to C.
The results for Isle of Man pupils receiving five or more A* to C grades were:
•Ballakermeen 66%
•Queen Elizabeth II 70.1%
•Ramsey Grammar 69%
•St Ninian’s 75.9% of exam entries achieved an A* to C grade. It did not provide a figure for students receiving five A* to Cs
• Castle Rushen 74.4% of exam entries achieved an A* to C grade. It did not provide a figure for students receiving 5 A* to Cs
Jersey schools received 81.7% A* to C GCSE results.
In the lead-up to GCSE results day Education Minister Julie Edge said: ‘It has been a challenging time to study and I am very proud of the way our young people have adapted and continued with their learning.’
The Department of Education added: ‘The direct comparison of the recently published exam results by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s five secondary schools, with UK results is misleading, due to significant variations with the two sets of data.
‘The UK results include all exam entries, including Isle of Man results, as well as UK selective schools, independent schools, further education colleges and mature pupils.
‘The Isle of Man data relates solely to 16-year-olds who have completed Year 11 and 18 year olds who have completed Year 13 in the Island’s five secondary schools.
‘Across the UK, there are different types of qualification, ranging from 1-9 GCSEs, A*-G GCSEs, Scottish Nationals, and other courses, all with varying assessment frameworks and result weightings. Direct comparisons with individual countries are therefore not possible, as Isle of Man schools have chosen a range of different Level 1 and Level 2 courses, ensuring the very best opportunities for our young people within our full inclusive education system.
‘Isle of Man school students achieved an overall pass rate of more than 98% for their qualifications, with a pass rate for GCSEs, IGCSEs and other level 1 and 2 qualifications at 98.1%. A fifth earnt the highest A* or A grades and around 60% gained five or more qualifications, including English and maths, which nearly every student sat.
‘The pass rate for A-levels (A*-E) and other level 3 qualifications was higher at 98.8%, with more than half achieving A*-B passes in subjects, such as, psychology, physics and politics.’
