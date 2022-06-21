Musical student to get his or her tuition fees paid

A talented musician will get his or her King William’s College tuition fees – normally £26,395 – paid by a benefactor.

The pupil will study the International Baccalaureate, which is an alternative to A-levels.

The Brien Musical Scholarship is a means-tested scholarship and is eligible for new applicants to join private college in September 2022.

It will be awarded to a candidate who can ‘demonstrate enthusiasm and commitment to music’ and the successful student will be expected to undertake the IB music course, in addition to contributing to the musical life of college.

King William’s College’s director of music, Steve Daykin, said: ‘We are delighted to be launching The Brien Music Scholarship which offers the chance for a talented musician to nurture and develop their musical talents whilst studying for the IB at KWC. Music is central to a well-rounded education and its benefits in relation to raising academic achievement are widely documented.

‘This is a hugely exciting opportunity for a student to join the KWC musical community and we are immensely grateful for the generous bequest that has made this possible.’

The head of external relations, Kara Clague, said: ‘We greatly appreciate the generosity of this bequest

‘This scholarship creates a wonderful chance for an individual to benefit from studying in the sixth form at King William’s College.

‘Without donations like this we would not be able to offer such fantastic opportunities that will, in this case, support and nurture local talent.’