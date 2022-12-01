A commissioner feels there is ‘need for an improved facility’ for parents dropping their children off at Arbory Primary School.
She has described the current situation as ‘chaos’.
The process of buying land next to the school to create a drop off and extended car park area was started last year.
Arbory and Rushen Commissioner Jane Glover, who is also a governor of the primary school, says residents have been left ‘confused’ as to why it’s taking so long.
She said: ‘The reality is it’s been an ongoing issue for years. There’s been various MHKs who have put proposals forward in the past but nothing’s really come to fruition.
‘Last year there was a real light of shining hope when the commissioners and Jason Moorhouse met with the then-Education Minister Alex Allinson at the school and there was some solid proposals put forward regarding the purchase of some land nearby to the school.
‘It would enable a proper drop-off and perhaps extended parking zone to be built.’
She explained that the school governors ‘got the impression’ Mr Moorhouse had passed details onto the relevant government departments and thought it would be ‘a matter of getting the paperwork signed off’.
‘Now a year down the line, the governors, commissioners and certainly the residents are really confused as to why this has gone on for so long,’ the commissioner added.
‘It’s more parents of the school or people who live nearby. If you were to go through Ballabeg on that road, cars start lining up from at least 3 o’clock, sometimes earlier, along the roadside so you end up with a single carriageway.
‘With traffic coming either way there’s danger of collision, parents try to keep children in the cars but sometimes they need to go around the other side.
‘It’s particularly an issue when there’s coastal overtopping and other roads get closed because then all traffic has to come through the Ballabeg village and if that happens to coincide with school out time that is absolute chaos.
‘We feel there is a need for an improved facility.’
The issue was also raised in the House of Keys by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse this week.