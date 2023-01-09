University College Isle of Man has started a counselling skills course.
The Level 2 Counselling Skills Certificate, which is accredited by the Northern Council for Further Education (NCFE) Cache awarding body, provides learners with the opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills needed to use counselling skills in everyday life and work, and engage in helping and interacting appropriately.
The part-time course includes four modules, including using counselling skills, introduction to counselling skills theories, diversity and ethics in the use of counselling skills, and counselling skills and personal development.
The course will be taught by Elaine O’Donovan, who once set up her own private counselling practice, as a schools counsellor, and doing training on pastoral support.
She has added more than 1,000 hours as a counsellor in her CV along with a degree in the subject, a degree in childhood and youth studies and a certificate in counselling skills.
Karen Davies, head of UCM’s wellbeing faculty, said: ‘We’re excited to be launching this new pathway and have already had significant levels of interest.
‘Our counselling lecturer, Elaine, has extensive experience and I know that the students applying for this course will benefit hugely from the many years she has worked in this industry.
‘We’re always looking at ways to develop our curriculum to make sure that the courses we offer meet the interests and passions of students, meet the needs of the island’s industries and benefit the community, and I think this course ticks all those boxes.’
UCM is aiming to launch higher levels of study in this subject for students to progress on to, including a degree-level qualification.