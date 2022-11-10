New mentors to help UCM staff improve their teaching
University College Isle of Man (UCM) has recently introduced teaching and learning mentors to support staff with their day-to-day teaching.
The initiative will provide support for lecturers with the delivery of their teaching which aims to improve the overall experience for students.
Sarah Hoile who lecturers in the engineering and education programme areas, lecturer in early years education, Victoria Hannay, childcare and education lecturer Hillary Kermeen and sport lecturer John Lund, have been appointed as mentors.
All have extensive experience within education, and can share their own expertise and best practice in the delivery of areas such as curriculum, utilising digital tools and enhancing classroom management techniques.
Pamela Berry, head of learning development and partnerships at UCM, said: ‘As a University College, we are always looking for ways to improve, grow and provide excellence in the quality of our teaching and training, and bringing in an experienced mentor to support our teaching staff, will help us achieve that.
‘We are very proud of the fantastic and well-experienced academic team we have at UCM but no matter how long you’ve been teaching, situations can arise that provide a fresh challenge so it’s important that all our staff have the support they need in order to best handle these situations.
‘Quality of teaching and learning is at the very heart of what UCM is about and this initiative is another way we are continually improving what we do to give our students the best experience and outcome.’
