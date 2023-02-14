Kensington Arts has announced a new creative writing workshop for young people.
‘Mythical Musings’ will focus on the creative writing around mythology, fairy tales, and folk stories.
The workshop will be in operation during the half-term holidays on Thursday, February 23, from 1pm to 4pm.
Young writers aged eight to 18 will have the opportunity to unleash their imaginations and write poems, songs, or short stories about their favourite mythical creatures or even produce their own version of a Manx folk tale.
The workshop is led by Jo Smith, a writing instructor who will provide guidance and inspiration to help young writers explore the world of fantasy and storytelling.
She said: ‘We are thrilled to offer this exciting opportunity for young writers to immerse themselves in the world of magic and wonder.
‘We believe that storytelling is a powerful tool for creativity and self-expression, and we are committed to fostering a love of writing in the next generation of writers.’
The workshop costs £5. However space is limited, so early registration is recommended.