The Buchan School has installed a defibrillator, which has been supplied by Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation and funded by a parent.
Charlotte Holtby provided the funds for the defibrillator.
Her son Freddie was diagnosed with a bicuspid aortic valve when he was just eight weeks old and is under the care of Alder Hey.
Her other son Luca was diagnosed with patent foramen ovale (a small hole in his heart) when he was 14 years old.
Charlotte said: ‘What Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation does is amazing. We are very lucky to have Paul [Healey, the charity’s chairman] and his colleagues providing scans and valuable life saving machines, plus an array of information on awareness, which is given to the community.
‘Providing The Buchan School with a defibrillator was not only a blessing and a privilege, but also it gives peace of mind to everyone that it is there. Saving lives matters.
‘The importance of having these scans done, especially when there is a family history of heart issues, is extremely important in my view and we are very thankful to have all been offered the scans.’
Craig’s Heartstrong foundation is an established Manx charity which was set up by the Lunt family in memory of their 25-year-old son, Craig, who died in April 2005.
His death was due to a previously undiagnosed heart defect.
There are already more than 560 defibrillators around the island, which the charity has bought.
Statistics show that if a defibrillator is used on a patient within a few minutes of cardiac arrest they have a 60-70 percent chance of making a full recovery.
Mr Healey said: ‘We have seen over the years how important these machines can be as they have literally been saving lives across the island.’
Janet Billingsley, head of the Buchan School in Castletown, said: ‘The Buchan School is extremely proud of our medical provision and we are grateful to Ms Holtby for her generous donation and Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation for providing this new defibrillator to our school.’