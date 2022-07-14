Photos from every Year Six class will be printed in the Manx Independent on July 21
Thursday 14th July 2022 3:45 pm
Class of 2022 - Dhoon school year 6 (Mr Cross) (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )
Next week’s Manx Independent will include photos of every Year Six class in the Isle of Man.
It’s a great way for pupils to remember their primary school classmates before they move to high school.
The paper will go on sale on Thursday, July 21.