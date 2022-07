Photos from every Year Six class will be printed in the Manx Independent on July 21

Class of 2022 - Dhoon school year 6 (Mr Cross) ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

Next week’s Manx Independent will include photos of every Year Six class in the Isle of Man.

It’s a great way for pupils to remember their primary school classmates before they move to high school.