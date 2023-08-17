A student from the Isle of Man has become the first recipient of a newly-established scholarship to graduate in the UK.
Justin Josy, aged 21, has graduated from John Moores University in Liverpool with a first class degree after successfully applying for the Robert Hunter Cain and Hilda Cain scholarship in 2020.
The scholarship provides financial support for undergraduate studies, enabling students to pursue their academic targets amidst any potential financial constraints.
A spokesperson for the trustees of the Robert Hunter Cain and Hilda Cain scholarship said: ‘The trust was formed to promote the further education of former island state secondary school pupils who have been resident in the Isle of Man for a period of 10 years and who without its financial support would be unable to undertake undergraduate study.
‘We are very proud of what Justin has achieved.’
Justin, who went to St Mary’s Primary School and St Ninian’s High School said: ‘The scholarship has helped me immensely.
‘It has provided financial assistance throughout my time at university.
‘I have been able to immerse myself in opportunities such as more than 10 internships, extracurricular activities and travelling.’