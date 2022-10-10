Kewaigue School celebrates its 130th anniversary ()
One of the Isle of Man’s oldest schools celebrated its 130th anniversary on Monday.
Kewaigue School welcomed its first students on October 10, 1892.
A week of celebrations started with pupils and staff dressing in the sort of Victorian clothes that would have been worn when the school first opened.
Later in the week former pupils and staff are invited to visit the school to see an exhibition of photographs, memorabilia and work carried out by the children.
This will be held in the school hall on Thursday between 3pm and 4.30pm or Friday between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.
