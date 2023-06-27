Sulby Primary School transformed its ‘inspiring ambitions’ project into something different this year by organising an interactive ‘careers fair’ on Friday.
The event was designed for four to 11 year olds, giving them the opportunity to find out more about the world of work and the different opportunities available.
Deputy head Penny Doran said: ‘It provided an excellent platform for the children to communicate with local companies, people and each other.
‘Its primary aim was to inspire our children at a young age about the world of work and the different possibilities/routes they may take from voluntary, practical, creative, academic and community jobs.
‘We had an overwhelming response from employers to attend the day and were pleased to have the world of work represented by from the following people: Manx Radio; Isle of Man Creameries; Roger Smith Horologist; Young Engineers; Port Erin Bike Hut; Utmost International; Manx Care; The Lightroom; Shan Fisher Photography; St John Ambulance; RNLI; Plumber Speight Land Services; Paramedics; Energy Waste Management; Joiner – Haldane Fisher Ramsey Branch/Howdens Douglas; Vondy’s Garage; Grasshoppers Nursery; Manx Wildlife Trust; Manx Telecom and Stock Cars.
Mrs Doran added: ‘I am delighted to have seen the positive results created from this day and the impact it has had on the children’s learning. We are already thinking about next year’s event.
‘I would personally like to say a huge thank you to all of the above who gave a day out of their very busy work lives to support the children.’