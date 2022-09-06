Schools to shut early at Christmas
Schools in the island will close a day earlier than planned in the run up to Christmas this year.
The move follows feedback from parents and is designed to help families and teachers who want to spend time with their loved ones during the festive period.
It means all schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) will close on Thursday, December 22 instead of December 23 as previously planned. This gives people have an extra day to arrange their travel.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘With Christmas falling on a Sunday, we hope this enables those who wish to travel for the festive period the best possible chance to get away.’
Island schools started the new year on Wednesday, with half-term scheduled between October 24 and October 28.
After schools break up on December 22, the spring term begins on Monday, January 9.
Half-term for that term takes place between February 20 and February 24.
