A former University College Isle of Man student is currently chef de partie at the Michelin-starred Source restaurant at the Gilpin Hotel in Windermere.
George Harris completed the Level 2 NVQ in professional catering at UCM before heading to Devon to complete a further qualification within the culinary arts.
Source is run by executive chef Ollie Bridgwater who is formerly of Heston Blumenthal’s three-starred Fat Duck.
The Michelin guide notes that Source: ‘Adopts a modern and sometimes playful style, including the increasingly common incorporation of Japanese ingredients.
‘Whether it's smoked sake paired with turbot, nori with veal sweetbread or hojicha with white chocolate, these flavours are used liberally to enhance the central components.’
George worked as a commis chef at the Lake District restaurant before being promoted after less than a year. More recently, George has been promoted to chef de partie.
UCM’s chef lecturer Robert Hunter, who taught George, said: ‘It’s fantastic to hear how well George is doing in the industry in only a few short years.
‘His passion for food was evident from the outset and he always had aspirations to work in the world’s best restaurants, so I’m delighted that he is achieving his goal; I’m looking forward to seeing where his career will take him. Stories of student successes are really important to inspire the next generation.’
George added: ‘I love the excitement of the hospitality industry; the adrenaline from a busy restaurant service is like nothing else. The course at UCM gave me a really strong foundation and skills I use daily at work, and enabled me to further my education in the industry before landing this fantastic job.’
George works with two other UCM alumni who completed the course at the same time, and have gone on to work in Source.
You can watch a full interview with George on the UCM website and YouTube Channel.