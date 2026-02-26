University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) inaugural Adult Learning Festival will take place across the island from April 18 to 26.
Organisers say that this celebration of lifelong learning will showcase a wide range of opportunities designed to inspire personal growth, skills development and curiosity.
Visitors will be able to try something new through hands‑on workshops and demonstrations, as well as attend presentations and course tasters led by UCM tutors and guest facilitators.
To ensure the festival is accessible to as many people as possible, sessions will be scheduled at various times throughout the day, providing flexibility for those with work, family or other commitments.
As part of the Festival, UCM will host keynote presentations, taster sessions and demonstrations in a wide range of subject areas from digital and Artificial Intelligence to beauty therapy and catering.
The organisation will also be sharing learning content through their social media channels for those who are unable to attend in person.
Kerry Birchall, adult learning manager at UCM, said: ‘The inaugural Adult Learning Festival will be a great opportunity for people to explore professional learning and personal development, whether it’s simply to enjoy a new hobby or to develop skills that support career progression — is vital for individuals and for the wider business community.
‘This festival demonstrates our commitment to supporting skills development in adults, and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to take part.’
The full programme of events, along with ticket reservations, will be released in the coming weeks. All will be free to attend.
The festival coincides with the Adult Learning Festival held in Guernsey.