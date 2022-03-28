Star pupils Elise and Enya gather donations for Foodbank cause

Two pupils in Year 5 at Foxdale School have organised a huge donation drive for the Isle of Man Foodbank.

Elsie Hockaday and Enya Greenland organised a dress down day at the school.

To take part, children were asked to bring in donations for the Foodbank.

The girls organised it all themselves, approaching the Headteacher with the idea, and they made posters which they distributed around the school.

They did this to gain their Charity Badge with St John’s 1st Brownies.

Elsie and Enya ‘amassed a super haul’ for the Foodbank.