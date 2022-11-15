Students raised £38,000 for the ‘Big Splash’ Hospice campaign
Students across the island raised a total of £38,000 towards Hospice’s ‘Big Splash’ campaign.
This figure includes students from University College Isle of Man, high schools and primary schools.
As part of the project, students pledged to raise funds and in return, they received a blank dolphin calf sculpture to paint a design of their own.
Pippa Salter, the project’s education programme coordinator, paid numerous visits to classrooms and lectures. She talked to students about Hospice, the dolphins and marine life in general.
Wild in Art facilitated the trail alongside Hospice. Its senior account manager Sarah Harvey said: ‘The Big Splash has proved to be our most successful education programme to date.
‘Wild in Art is about community, participation and engagement and the Big Splash delivered magnificently on all three counts.
‘It has been a thrilling and inspiring experience for everyone involved.
‘We are delighted and proud to have been associated with Hospice and offer our sincere thanks to the students, their families and the teaching staff for supporting the programme with such enthusiasm and imagination.’
The education project was developed with the Isle of Man Arts Council and Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch.
Hospice chief executive Anne Mills said: ‘All of us at Hospice never cease to be amazed by the overwhelmingly generous support the Big Splash has attracted.
‘This is a campaign that will leave a lasting legacy, not only in terms of the much-needed funds it has raised, but also how the Big Splash has helped to inspire creativity, showcase a wealth of artistic talent and bring together generations and communities.’
The recent auction of the art trail’s larger sculptures raised £151k for the charity.
