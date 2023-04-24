A new course on sustainability and the environment will start next week at University College Isle of Man.
It aims to develop an understanding of what is meant by sustainability, consider how a business has an impact upon the environment, and explore the steps that could be taken to develop more sustainable working practices.
It’s a Level 2 City and Guilds Award, which means it’s a qualification designed to be done as a standalone qualification or run alongside other programmes of learning.
The course has been designed to be applicable across all sectors and is especially useful for businesses and individuals who want to work within sustainability or who have a responsibility for sustainability within the organisation they work in.
This qualification helps to develop knowledge and understanding of terms such as ‘environment’, ‘sustainability’, ‘climate change’ and ‘net zero’ as they relate to a green future.
Qualifications around sustainability are important, says UCM, as businesses develop their sustainability goals and practices and create new roles in support of the Climate Act.
Kerry Birchall, who oversees adult learning at UCM, said: ‘Sustainability is such an important topic, and at UCM we already integrate sustainability into the curriculum for our full-time courses and apprenticeships, so we’re delighted to be able to offer a new course for adult learners who want to improve their sustainability knowledge and credentials.
‘This is a great course for anyone who wants to develop in this field, or for businesses who want staff to become more sustainability aware.’
The course runs for five weeks, for three hours a week, with the first intake starting on May 18.
It can also be offered directly to businesses.
For more information or to book the course, visit www.ucm.ac.im