Currently, our contracts states that we receive three PPA (planning, preparation and assessment) lessons per week. This is ‘non-contact’ time for which we are to use to complete our planning and preparation. As someone who was on a full capacity timetable, these three PPAs per week amount to six minutes of planning and preparation time per lesson I teach in the week, which means I am forced to carry out unpaid overtime, in order to actually fulfil my contractual agreements as a teacher in the classroom.