Teachers to take industrial action

Members of a big teachers’ union have voted overwhelmingly in support of industrial action in a dispute over pay, workload and working practices.

A total of 84% of ballot papers from members of the NASUWT in the Isle of Man returned voted in support of strike action, with 94% in support of action short of strike action, based on a two-thirds turnout.

The union says that in the last 12 months alone, 88% of Manx teachers have reported an increase in their workload.

But since 2010, it says teachers have seen the value of their pay fall by almost 30%, against rising inflation.

The government has offered teachers a 2% pay rise. Inflation is currently running at more than 6%.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: ‘NASUWT members are unequivocal and united in their demand for a better deal for teachers in the Isle of Man.

‘The government’s inadequate pay offer has ignited deep anger across the teaching profession and has been rejected comprehensively by NASUWT members.

‘A substantially below-inflation pay offer has been a kick in the stomach to teachers who have continued to work tirelessly whilst the value of their pay has fallen dramatically over the last decade.

‘Today’s vote must be a wake-up call to the government which has failed to deliver the fair pay and working conditions that teachers need and deserve.

‘If the Isle of Man Government continues to ignore the serious concerns of teachers, NASUWT members are clear that they are prepared to take action to secure a better deal for teachers.’

The NASUWT is not the first teachers’ union to vote for action.

Members of the National Association of Head Teachers voted against a 2% offer in a secret ballot on February 3.

Of those taking part, 55% voted against the pay offer.

A spokesman for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said: ‘The DESC is disappointed to learn the outcome of the NASUWT’s ballot.

‘However, as pay talks are ongoing it would inappropriate to comment further at this stage.