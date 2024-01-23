A team from supercar manufacturer McLaren is set to visit University College Isle of Man (UCM) to host talks regarding the automotive industry.
Robert Yates, Ella Podmore MBE and Beth Elliot will be visiting UCM on Monday, February 5 to deliver a presentation about the automotive industry and their careers in engineering.
The three team members will be accompanied by a McLaren Artura which will be available to walk around, as well as the opportunity to meet with local industry experts.
Anyone aged 14 or over, and who is currently in education, has the opportunity to attend the event, which has been planned to coincide with ‘national apprenticeship week’.
Robert Yates, one of the three visiting team members, is a ‘body engineering project manager’ at McLaren who originally hails from the Isle of Man.
Having completed his secondary education at St Ninian’s High School, Robert completed a ‘bachelor of engineering degree’ in automotive engineering at Huddersfield University before working for car brand Vauxhall.
A spokesperson from McLaren said: ‘Having worked for us since 2012, Robert is passionate about cars and is proud to work for a company which makes some of the most exciting and advanced supercars in the world.’
Robert said: ‘I’m delighted to be coming back to the island with some members of the team from McLaren.
‘I’m extremely passionate about promoting STEM subjects and highlighting the exciting careers that can come from these subjects. This event will be a great opportunity for anyone who is considering a career in the industry to find out more.
‘It’s a really relaxed and inspiring event which includes a short but insightful presentation and an in-depth tour of the supercar.
‘Myself, Ella and Beth are all at different stages in our careers, so it’s a great opportunity to hear varying experiences and perspectives while asking any questions.’
Ella is a ‘senior materials’ engineer at McLaren and has been at the company for nearly six years, while Beth is a ‘graduate engineer’ in the company’s ‘powertrain department’. Ella recently received an MBE for her contributions to ‘engineering, innovation and diversity’.
Julie Edge, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘I encourage any young people with an interest in engineering to come along and learn more about a career in the automotive industry and the help available at UCM.’
During the week, Robert, Ella and Beth will be visiting St Ninian’s, Ballakermeen and QEII to speak to pupils about careers in engineering.
Pupils at other schools or who haven’t had chance to get involved but are considering engineering are encouraged to sign up.
For more information and to register for the event visit: www.ucm.ac.im/mclaren