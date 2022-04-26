Two head teachers appointed

Two Isle of Man secondary schools will have new head teachers from September after the successors to their longstanding leaders were appointed.

Graeme Corrin will take over from Adrienne Burnett at Ballakermeen High School in Douglas and Charlotte Clarke will replace Sue Moore at Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel.

Both new heads are from the Isle of Man and are well qualified for their new positions having held a variety of educational roles, locally and in the UK.

Most recently, Mr Corrin has been second in command at Ramsey Grammar School and Mrs Clarke, who has previously led a secondary school in North Yorkshire, has been teaching children with additional educational needs at Ballakermeen.

Mr Corrin, said: ‘It’s a privilege to be entrusted with the leadership of Ballakermeen. I’m really looking forward to working with the many people, both within the school and the wider community, who clearly care so much about it and the futures of our young people.’

Mrs Clarke, said: ‘It is an honour to accept the role and I am delighted to be returning to the school, having attended as a student.

‘I am aware how integral QEII is to the community and I am looking forward to developing positive relationships and building on its successes.’

They will take up their roles after Mrs Burnett and Ms Moore step down in the summer after more than 20 years at the helm of their respective schools.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘I am confident we have found the right candidates and I wish them both well.