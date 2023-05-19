University College Isle of Man’s annual awards night saw further education students recognised for their achievements.
The evening highlighted students who have achieved academic success and displayed continuous dedication and commitment throughout their course.
It was also an opportunity for students to celebrate with peers and those who have supported them.
Selected students from across all subject areas were nominated by their tutors.
The ceremony opened with a speech from the Education Minister Julie Edge, who congratulated the students on their impressive accomplishments this year.
shine
She said: ‘Seeing so many of you who have flourished, achieved so much this year and are continuing to shine, truly makes tonight a very positive and inspiring occasion to be part of.
‘I hope that during your studies at UCM, you have found it to be an environment which has supported you in discovering your passions, cultivated a feeling of confidence and curiosity, and equipped you with valuable skills which will prepare you for higher education or entering the world of work.’
The biggest awards of the night included Student of the Year, which was presented to level three health and social care student Jamie Brew, and Apprentice of the Year, which was awarded to level three dental nursing student Izabella Sime.
Both awards were supported by Utmost International, which provided prizes for the winning students.
The Heather Christian Award, which is presented in recognition of outstanding peer support, was awarded to Paige Killey for her consistent hard work and commitment to her course, along with the Student Engagement Award, which was presented to Lily Jones.
Former student Chris Kissack, who studied at UCM more than 25 years ago, was the guest speaker and told students about how ‘pivotal and life-changing’ his time at UCM was, which set him up for a successful career.
He is well-known in the e-sports and marketing industry.
Jesamine Kelly, UCM principal, closed the evening by expressing her pride for all of the night’s award winners, and the exceptional effort they have shown throughout their studies this year.
She also emphasised how although for some students, their time at UCM is complete, ‘there will always be support and guidance’ available to them at UCM.