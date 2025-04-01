The letter continued with a vignette of the atmosphere in the Camp cinema. ‘On Sunday evening, Jane and I set out in the pouring rain to go to chapel. We have been told it started at 6:30 but it actually began at 6pm and we didn’t have the courage to go in late on our first visit. We were both very disappointed as the singing sounded excellent! On the way back through Camp, we realised that Frank Sinatra was on at the Camp cinema in “Higher and Higher”. This aroused my curiosity, having neither seen or heard the gentleman before, so I persuaded Jane to go with me. Well – as soon as he appeared on the screen, there was a multitude of various cries and calls from the sailors. Some booed and the others cheered and called “oh Frankie! “– All making fun of him of course. The audience was in a very hilarious mood and this continued all the way through the film. Actually, his voice was very pleasant to listen to – dreamy and soothing. But I’m sure he doesn’t deserve all the publicity which America has given him.’