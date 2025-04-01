In the summer of 1944 Kathleen Oates - a Wren assigned to the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War - was transferred to the Isle of Man. During her time on the island, she wrote dozens of letters home which provide a unique commentary on the operations at Ronaldsway and what life was like on the Isle of Man 80 years ago. Her daughter, CHRISTINE SMITH, pores through her mother’s letters as part of a series of columns based on Kathleen Oates’s writing...
Eggs were very much on the mind of Wren Kathleen Oates as she commenced a letter home on April 2, for eighty years ago, that day was Easter Saturday. She hoped that the family in Leicester had ‘managed eggs for Easter’.
Kathleen certainly had: ‘I’ve already had four eggs this Easter: we had boiled eggs for breakfast Easter Friday morning – no eggcups – and Jane had a parcel from home containing eight hard-boiled eggs in their shells. We had salad for supper Friday evening so the eggs just added the final touch!’ This was not all: ‘Thanks to a 5/- PO [Postal Order] from Aunty Florry wishing me Happy Easter, I had two eggs on toast when lunching out’. Given that the egg ration was 1 per person, per week, such egg-related reporting may be understood. Egg rationing was due to the need to import grain to feed poultry; the number of hens had to be reduced early in the war, unless you were able to keep your own.
She continued, ‘otherwise, Easter hasn’t made any difference to us – no extra holiday. There will be Divisions as usual in the morning unless this rainy weather continues but there is no flying on Easter Sunday.’
With regard to flying, although Kathleen no longer spoke of going up in a Barracuda again, after a few tragic accidents involving these planes, she hadn’t yet determined to stay on the ground. ‘I tried to wangle a flip in an Anson yesterday – but there wasn’t a vacant seat. This kite [FAA slang for a plane] is twin-engined and goes up daily on Observer Training. It flies around the island for about an hour, so it would be very enjoyable. I’m going to try again at the beginning of next week, if the weather’s good.’
She continued the next afternoon, describing a typical Sunday on the Base, with church and bed-making in the cabin. ‘Divisions on the parade ground were cancelled due to rain, but we went to church in the Camp cinema at 10.0 o’clock. This is never appreciated, as the Padre is hopeless at expressing himself or talking on any appropriate themes. At the end of the service, we’re supposed to sing ‘God Save the King’, but all the ratings refuse – with the results that some of the Wrens and the Officers are the only people who sing. Several times, the Padre has asked them all to join in – but they always flatly refuse. They say this indicates Communist tendencies – but I don’t really know. It only makes me more anxious to sing it, seeing all the men acting like babies. Sunday morning, we’re also issued with our clean linen – two towels, a pillow case and sheet – so we usually make our beds before going to lunch.’
The letter continued with a vignette of the atmosphere in the Camp cinema. ‘On Sunday evening, Jane and I set out in the pouring rain to go to chapel. We have been told it started at 6:30 but it actually began at 6pm and we didn’t have the courage to go in late on our first visit. We were both very disappointed as the singing sounded excellent! On the way back through Camp, we realised that Frank Sinatra was on at the Camp cinema in “Higher and Higher”. This aroused my curiosity, having neither seen or heard the gentleman before, so I persuaded Jane to go with me. Well – as soon as he appeared on the screen, there was a multitude of various cries and calls from the sailors. Some booed and the others cheered and called “oh Frankie! “– All making fun of him of course. The audience was in a very hilarious mood and this continued all the way through the film. Actually, his voice was very pleasant to listen to – dreamy and soothing. But I’m sure he doesn’t deserve all the publicity which America has given him.’
Easter Monday prompted an excursion, especially as the weather was ‘lovely’. ‘I considered going to Port Saint Mary and Wendy’s for tea, but decided that there would be a lot of people about as it was holiday time, so instead I cycled up to Ballasalla, left my bicycle outside the canteen, then went walking. I followed the Silverdale river, passing the Rushen Abbey and the Monks Bridge over the river, built AD 1100. I’d like to read a history of the IOM – it must be very interesting. Looking at a map, there are old forts marked all over – also burial grounds of ancient Britons etc. I gathered primroses and violets – including roots to set in the garden round the cabin. We’ve been digging up the ground lately and are going to set some seeds; it should look very nice in summer. Lots of hikers were out – all gathering primroses.’
Leisure activities at the Base also helped the contented tone of this week’s letters. On March 29, Kathleen had enjoyed a ‘Health and Beauty’ class of non-stop exercises, followed by a leather work class after supper. ‘I got a little further with my photograph frame. It’s costing me 2/ for the completed article. Some of the men are quite amazing: they’re making lovely holdalls complete with zip and handles.’ On April 3, there was dressmaking, ‘but I didn’t do anything - although they have replaced the missing shuttle in the machine, now the needle has broken!’
The week’s letters finished describing another outing on April 5, with lunch at Duggars, using up the remains of the 5/ Easter postal order, where Kathleen enjoyed eggs again – this time with chips.